Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.46 million, a PE ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 15.2%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.