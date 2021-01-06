Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

