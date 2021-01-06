Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVDNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th.

GVDNY stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. 19,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,790. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

