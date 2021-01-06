Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to post sales of $15.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.07 million and the highest is $15.27 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $13.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $57.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 million to $57.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 296,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,508. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $344.18 million, a P/E ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

