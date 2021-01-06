Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.62

Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 2650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

GLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Glatfelter Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Glatfelter by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Glatfelter by 45.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

