Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.62

Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 2650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glatfelter Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 61.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Glatfelter by 70.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Glatfelter by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Glatfelter by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

