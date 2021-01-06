Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.41

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.41 and last traded at $75.47, with a volume of 25329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

