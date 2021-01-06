Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

GMRE stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $610.06 million, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

