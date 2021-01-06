Globe Life Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of GL stock opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $2,201,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,555 shares of company stock worth $12,542,964. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

