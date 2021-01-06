Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.75 million. Gogo reported sales of $221.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $416.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $417.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $323.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOGO. Cowen lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 2,104,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,458. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $5,711,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 46.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $6,553,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

