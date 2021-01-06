GoHealth, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 11th

GoHealth’s (NASDAQ:GOCO) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 11th. GoHealth had issued 43,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $913,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of GOCO opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

