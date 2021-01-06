Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

GDP opened at $9.75 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter.

