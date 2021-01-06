Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 69.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

