Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Trading 20.5% Higher

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s share price was up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several analysts have commented on GROUF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Grafton Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

