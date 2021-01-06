Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares rose 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 18,918,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,242,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $300,714.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,168,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,518,963 shares of company stock worth $4,618,697 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

