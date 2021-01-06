Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.