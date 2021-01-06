Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPEAF. Bank of America lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

