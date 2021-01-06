Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.69 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.