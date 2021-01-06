Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $125.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

