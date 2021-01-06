Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of AAON worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

