Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,312 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Post were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Post by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

