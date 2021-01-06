Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,614 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Vonage worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $19,528,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $2,049,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.