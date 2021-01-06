Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,383 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Arcosa worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $535,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 4.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. G.Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

