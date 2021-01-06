Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,117 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after buying an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

