Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.46% from the company’s current price.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

GTBIF stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

