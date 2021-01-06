GreenMed (GRMD) Price Hits $0.0002

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00042298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00333133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00025194 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

