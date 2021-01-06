Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEF opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Greif’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greif will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.29 per share, for a total transaction of $234,127.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,425.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,550 shares of company stock worth $1,006,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 496,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Greif by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

