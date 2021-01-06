Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L) (LON:GHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,400.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L) (LON:GHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and last traded at GBX 1,402 ($18.32), with a volume of 4087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,375 ($17.96).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,284.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,089.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.98 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

Get Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.