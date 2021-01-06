Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.75

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.75 and last traded at $135.99, with a volume of 2032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.80.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

