Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

