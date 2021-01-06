Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.58.
Grupo México Company Profile
