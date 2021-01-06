Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

TSE:GCG.A opened at C$25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.93. The stock has a market cap of C$718.93 million and a PE ratio of -51.19. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$28.38.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

