Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
GGM opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.52.
