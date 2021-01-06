Guider (GDR) Trading Up 211% Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 211% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $32,883.37 and $12.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.19 or 0.02800802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

