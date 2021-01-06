GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.41

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as low as $6.73. GWG shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 10,392 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWGH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of -0.11.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GWG stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GWG worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

