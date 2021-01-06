GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXGXU. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,601,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

