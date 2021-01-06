GXChain (GXC) Price Down 3.1% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,883,020 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

