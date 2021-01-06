H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.94

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 2797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $217,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $722,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,124. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.