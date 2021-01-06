Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $124.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $502.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 264,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.47. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

