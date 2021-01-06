Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.70

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 1950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HLMAF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Halma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.