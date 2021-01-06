Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.75

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 9800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

About Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

