Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

