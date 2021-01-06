Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

