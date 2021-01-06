Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HVRRY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

HVRRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

