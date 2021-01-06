Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) Insider William Salomon Buys 102,300 Shares

Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon purchased 102,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £209,715 ($273,993.99).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($135,223.41).

On Wednesday, December 9th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($135,876.67).

Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205.90 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. Hansa Trust A Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 212 ($2.77). The stock has a market cap of £164.72 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.45.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

