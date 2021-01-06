HARD Protocol Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $22.25 million and $3.59 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00210724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00514380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00252719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017171 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.