Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

