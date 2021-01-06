Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $53,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.