Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. Hays has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

