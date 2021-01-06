Head to Head Comparison: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) vs. EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EKIMAS and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EKIMAS $3.35 million 0.18 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Neuronetics $62.66 million 3.29 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -6.87

EKIMAS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares EKIMAS and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EKIMAS N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21%

Risk and Volatility

EKIMAS has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EKIMAS and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EKIMAS 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than EKIMAS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of EKIMAS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

EKIMAS Company Profile

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names. The company also manufactures specialty hydrophilic polyurethanes. It sells its products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation and changed its name to EKIMAS Corporation in March 2020. EKIMAS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

