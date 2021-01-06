Head-To-Head Contrast: ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) versus Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ANA and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vinci 0 3 4 0 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANA and Vinci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $18.13 billion 0.43 $254.43 million N/A N/A Vinci $53.83 billion 1.14 $3.65 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than ANA.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA -18.16% -20.38% -7.66% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats ANA on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment is involved in the centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also engages in the planning and sale of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in the import and export goods related to air transportation; and in-store and non-store retailing. The company also operates IT systems; and engages in the express shipping business. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,564 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

